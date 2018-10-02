"Very few words and moments of explosive violence. Very much like Jason Bourne," the Broadchurch star quips in response.

The BBC4 series was penned by veteran comedy scriptwriter Shaun Pye (Rack Pack, Todd Margaret), who drew from his own experiences for the show. Pye’s own daughter, who was born in 2006, has an extremely rare, and so far undiagnosed, chromosomal disorder.

The trailer features emotional flashbacks to Rosie as a baby, before showing the family coping with their day-to-day life.

More like this

"I don't like to admit I keep getting beaten by a tiny nine-year-old girl," Tennant jokes, as he and W1A's Hynes carry a struggling Rosie across the street.

Advertisement

There She Goes will begin on BBC4 on 16th October