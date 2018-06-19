Each episode shines a light on day-to-day life with Rosie – from simply trying to take her to the park to trying to explain that every day isn’t her birthday.

A second timeline in 2006 shows the effect having a severely disabled child had on the family, which also includes Rosie’s brother Ben and how it threatens to disintegrate the unit but ultimately brings them even closer.

The comedy has been written by veteran comedy scriptwriter Shaun Pye and the story is closely drawn from his own experiences. Pye’s own daughter was born in 2006 with an extremely rare, and so far undiagnosed, chromosomal disorder.

More like this

The comedy is being shot next month [July] by production company Merman, the outfit co-founded and run by Catastrophe star and co-writer Sharon Horgan.

Advertisement

It is likely to air at the end of this year or early 2019.