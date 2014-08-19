"We’re doing one-hour specials for BBC2 that I think will play at Christmas," revealed Corden, who also writes the comedy with Baynton. "It was hard working out whether we do a whole new story, or try and pick up where we left off. I think we’ve found an outcome that we’re all happy with."

The new episodes will also see the return of Dawn French, who plays Corden's mother, and a guest-starring role for Olivier Award-winning actor Bertie Carvel.

"Last year we wrote a character for Dawn French. She's coming back this time, and we've also got Bertie Carvel. He's one of the best actors in the country, so it's brilliant he's agreed to be part of it," Corden said.

The Wrong Mans sees Corden and Baynton as Phil and Sam, two council workers caught in a deadly criminal conspiracy. Guest stars in the first series included Dougray Scott, Rebecca Front and Emilia Fox.

"It took us a long time to find out what the story could be next," Corden explained. "The thing with the show is it's the plotting that's really hard. We never wanted it to be a parody of itself; we didn't want it to be The Naked Gun. We wanted the audience to feel that even though it was silly, these were very real situations."

