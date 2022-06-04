The Outlaws discover Christian's secret in season 2 preview

The action seems to be picking up soon after we left off at the end of season 1, with Gamba Cole's Christian telling the group that the money they found was stolen from a drug dealer.

Stephen Merchant's The Outlaws returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer tomorrow night and we've now got a peek at just what the Community Service crew will be getting up to in season 2 in a preview clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com .

As usual, it also sees a disagreement between Darren Boyd's John and Clare Perkins' Myrna, while Greg (Merchant) worries that the group will "wind up in the desert digging our own graves." When informed there are no deserts in England, he counters: "Well then, Minehead Beach."

You can check out the full clip right here now.

The Merchant-created comedy-drama was a hit when the first season landed last year, so it's a good thing the first and second seasons were filmed back-to-back, meaning we haven't had to wait too long for new episodes.

The official synopsis for season 2 states: "Following on directly from the first series, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences – but now they must face the fallout from their actions. If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken.

"The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins – but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

Merchant recently told RadioTimes.com that he'd like to keep The Outlaws going following season 2, saying: "Once you've created a world and you've got characters that you enjoy writing for you sort of want to keep on milking that cow."

The Outlaws season 2 will air on BBC One on 5th June, with all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

