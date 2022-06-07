Gamba Cole joins Episode 39 of The Radio Times Podcast - listen now!
Gamba Cole discusses Stephen Merchant's BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws.
Jane Garvey interviews The Outlaws star Gamba Cole. The series follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to compete a community service sentence in Bristol.
The series is written by and stars comic genius Stephen Merchant. Cole discusses what it is like to work alongside Merchant – “He’s super funny. He’s a genius. He’s meticulous.” Cole discusses the liberation he felt when working with Merchant, who was not precious about his writing and allowed Cole to bring his own ideas to the table.
The series also stars Hollywood legend Christopher Walken and comedy-actress Jessica Gunning, who Cole was originally starstruck by. Cole celebrates the beauty of filming outside of London and reveals that his big career ambition is to star in a Marvel film.
What else can I expect from Episode 39?
Jane Garvey is joined by resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon to dissect Dolly Alderton’s BBC adaptation Everything I Know About Love, Amazon Primes’ Backstage with Katherine Ryan and Britbox’s Reel Britannia.
Check out our Drama hub for all the latest news. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1