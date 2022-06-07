Jane Garvey interviews The Outlaws star Gamba Cole. The series follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to compete a community service sentence in Bristol.

The series is written by and stars comic genius Stephen Merchant. Cole discusses what it is like to work alongside Merchant – “He’s super funny. He’s a genius. He’s meticulous.” Cole discusses the liberation he felt when working with Merchant, who was not precious about his writing and allowed Cole to bring his own ideas to the table.