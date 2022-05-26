Stephen Merchant on The Outlaws' future: "I'd like to keep it going"

Now the show's creator and star Stephen Merchant has weighed in on the matter, saying that he would "certainly like to keep it going".

The Outlaws season 2 is just around the corner. The series' second outing was filmed back to back with the first, but its future beyond that is yet to be determined.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Merchant said: "I love the characters, I like the world. I don't know how long you could believe that they're still doing community service but I suppose it's like Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, where they were always building a different house in different parts of the world.

"So hopefully there's a way to keep bringing them back, particularly as I love working with this cast and as I say, once you've created a world and you've got characters that you enjoy writing for you sort of want to keep on milking that cow."

Meanwhile, some of the show's other stars – Darren Boyd, Charles Babalola and Eleanor Tomlinson – weighed in on what viewers can expect going into season 2, with all of them teasing more character development and Boyd saying they'll be launched "even further into chaos".

Babalola teased: "More surprises, more fun, just more character development. I think what's great about the second season is you definitely start to find out and uncover more why certain characters are doing certain things."

Meanwhile, Tomlinson said that the "stakes are upped" in season 2, and while Gabby is "in a bit of a mess" at the start of the season, having been cut off financially by her dad, "she leans on Greg, and they kind of create this great bond".

She continued: "I don't want to give too much away but they have a lovely journey that they go on together."

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

The Outlaws season 2 will air on BBC One on 5th June, with all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

