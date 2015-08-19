Ten seasons of comedy sitcom Friends adds up to a lot of blooper action. Whether it's an attack of the giggles, forgotten lines or a baby giggling, there are plenty of hilarious antics from stars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox that never made it into the final episodes – but didn't get thrown away either.

Advertisement

As such, here's a bumper collection of bloopers from those beloved characters Phoebe, Joey, Ross, Rachel, Monica and Chandler...