"I can't believe Eric Idle said yes," Black told Rolling Stone magazine. "We asked him thinking, 'He's not gonna do it' – and now he's doing it. I just sent him an email, or a love letter, basically telling him about my favourite songs that he's written, and I said this is going to be a special day and a celebration and that there was going to be amusement park rides and good food to eat and that people are going to be kicking out the jams all day and it wouldn't be complete without him. And he bought it."

Speaking about the event, the School of Rock actor revealed, "We've been talking about doing a huge music and comedy festival for years. We wanted to join all of the forces of comedy rock and put it under one big top... There's no real objective here other than to put on the greatest show this town has ever seen."

Check out Jack Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass talking about the festival in the video below:

More like this

Advertisement

To buy The Mighty Boosh on DVD visit RT DVD Shop