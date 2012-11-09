The film’s ratings peaked at just over 3m viewers between 9:45-10:00pm, and C4’s audience never fell below 2.5m people while the movie was on air.

As well as picking up another 541,000 viewers on C4+1, the Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison-fronted comedy proved more popular than almost anything else on terrestrial in the same time-slot.

It bested BBC1’s Haunted (2.5m/11%), BBC2’s Great Continental Rally (2.4m/10%) , Hatfields & McCoys on Channel 5 (875k/3.8%), and only ITV’s DCI Banks attracted a larger audience, pulling in 3.4m punters (14.8%) who presumably don’t find freaky dancing or knob gags especially funny.

More like this

Advertisement

Happily for excited Inbetweeners fans, it was revealed yesterday that the film’s writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley are getting close to finishing the first draft of a script for a sequel. Based on last night’s ratings performance, I’ll bet C4’s already making room for it in its schedules...