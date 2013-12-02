The Inbetweeners Movie 2 begins shooting in Australia and UK
Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, Blake Harrison and James Buckley will return as Will, Simon, Jay and Neil when the sequel is released in August 2014
The Inbetweeners Malia-based movie was a surprise hit at the UK box office when it was released back in 2011, and it looks like the cast and crew have been rewarded with a boost to the sequel's budget.
The film's hotly anticipated follow-up begins shooting on Saturday 7 December in... Australia. Will, Simon, Neil and Jay will be saying g'day to the folk Down Under when the cameras begin rolling on their reunion. After months of rumours and unconfirmed reports, it was announced today that show creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley will direct the script they have penned, with Spencer Millman (The Mighty Boosh, Man Down) on board to produce.
"We can't say too much as we don't want to spoil the jokes for you," said Morris and Beelsey, "but what we can exclusively reveal is there will be kangaroos. And Australians. And possibly koalas. Oh, and obviously Jay, Will, Neil and Simon providing they're let into the country.
"Thanks so much for all your support, we're hoping to deliver a film that you'll enjoy even more than the last one."
The last time we saw the boys they were negotiating the hedonistic streets of the Greek town of Malia in a post-school holiday which, predictably, didn't go quite to plan...
The Inbetweeners first began as a television sitcom, running for three series on E4 between 2008-2010 before transferring to the big screen.
After the fwends reunite for their forthcoming movie in sunny Oz, the foursome will then head over to the chilly UK to continue filming in January, with the new movie set to be released in August 2014.
