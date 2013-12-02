"We can't say too much as we don't want to spoil the jokes for you," said Morris and Beelsey, "but what we can exclusively reveal is there will be kangaroos. And Australians. And possibly koalas. Oh, and obviously Jay, Will, Neil and Simon providing they're let into the country.

"Thanks so much for all your support, we're hoping to deliver a film that you'll enjoy even more than the last one."

The last time we saw the boys they were negotiating the hedonistic streets of the Greek town of Malia in a post-school holiday which, predictably, didn't go quite to plan...

The Inbetweeners first began as a television sitcom, running for three series on E4 between 2008-2010 before transferring to the big screen.

After the fwends reunite for their forthcoming movie in sunny Oz, the foursome will then head over to the chilly UK to continue filming in January, with the new movie set to be released in August 2014.

