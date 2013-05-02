"Facebook 'Fwends' - we told you you'd be the first to hear about Inbetweeners stuff, and althought that's still true The Sun went rifling and found some stuff out about a sequel. Nothing's signed yet, and Australia is just one of the ideas we're kicking around, but we hope to have a new and definitiely final film for you some time next year.

"We hope you miss us as much as we miss you."

And while the boys enjoyed few rewards for their cringeworthy efforts on-screen, the first film went down a storm with fans of their E4 series, grossing more than £80 million worldwide. So what could writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris possibly have in store for the gang's latest attempts to get "knee deep in clunge"? A backpacking jaunt through the Australian outback, perhaps? Or maybe they'll try out their moves on the toned, tanned surfers of Sydney harbour? Watch this space...