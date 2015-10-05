Such fun! Miranda Hart is considering a Miranda film
Hart's co-star Sarah Hadland reveals that the Miranda creator is "thinking about" a future movie
Miranda fans were left crying into their Christmas jumpers earlier this year when the final ever episode of the hit BBC1 sitcom aired.
We thought we'd witnessed the last Miranda gallop, watched her fall off her chair for the final time, and heard the concluding cry of "SUCH fun!" And it left us feeling a little distressed.
But Miranda Hart's co-star Sarah Hadland has revealed that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of a Miranda film. "I think that is something in the future that Miranda [Hart] is thinking about," she reveals in this week's Radio Times magazine.
Hadland – who played Miranda's BFF Stevie – is a champion of Miranda: The Movie. (As are we.) "I'm on the case," she says. "I'm always saying to her, 'Please make sure you do, because it would be great.'"
And Hart herself isn't averse to the idea of reprising her favourite role. "She'll always be the best part I'll play," she told RadioTimes.com earlier this year. "She's my clown, my alter ego – it was so sad filming that last scene, we were all in floods of tears."
More like this
With Miranda and Gary finally together, the story could even pick up with a brood of mini Mirandas. "It would be interesting to see them with kids – I'd like to see Penny as a grandmother, see which way she'd go with that."
Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times magazine, on sale now