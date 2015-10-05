But Miranda Hart's co-star Sarah Hadland has revealed that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of a Miranda film. "I think that is something in the future that Miranda [Hart] is thinking about," she reveals in this week's Radio Times magazine.

Hadland – who played Miranda's BFF Stevie – is a champion of Miranda: The Movie. (As are we.) "I'm on the case," she says. "I'm always saying to her, 'Please make sure you do, because it would be great.'"

And Hart herself isn't averse to the idea of reprising her favourite role. "She'll always be the best part I'll play," she told RadioTimes.com earlier this year. "She's my clown, my alter ego – it was so sad filming that last scene, we were all in floods of tears."

With Miranda and Gary finally together, the story could even pick up with a brood of mini Mirandas. "It would be interesting to see them with kids – I'd like to see Penny as a grandmother, see which way she'd go with that."

