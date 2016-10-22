"30 years ago, when I started out in comedy, I met a girl who worked as a secretary for the BBC," Coogan said in the tribute. "She was sassy, sexy, earthy, kind, smart, sometimes daft.

"She mercilessly took the piss and she made me and our small gang of Manchester friends laugh until they cried. Her name was Caroline Aherne."

After describing other fond memories of Aherne, Coogan eventually concluded: "In the last days of her life, she had a piece of paper stuck on the notice board in her kitchen quoting W. H. Auden. It said: 'Among those I like or admire, I can find no common denominator. But among those who I love, I can. All of them make me laugh'.

"She was living proof that laughter will always be the best medicine."

Caroline Aherne in 2007

