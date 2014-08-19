Here’s news, @nickjfrost and myself will be once again stepping into Shaun and Ed’s shoes for the #PhineasAndFerb Halloween special. W00t!! — Simon Pegg (@simonpegg) August 18, 2014

This is certainly not the first time the Disney comedy-musical has played around with pop culture. The animation is notorious for featuring a number of fictional crossovers, including dalliances with Marvel Heroes and, of course, their own retelling of Star Wars in a one-off special.

The cartoon, which first came to our screens in 2007, also boasts an impressive roster of celebrity fans and cameos, with Seth Macfarlane, Ben Stiller and David Mitchell notable names from past episodes.

Advertisement

It's not certain what part the Cornetto-eating zombie-killers will be playing in the special, but knowing Shaun and Ed, it's bound to be a piece of fried gold.