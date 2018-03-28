If you know one thing about HBO satire Silicon Valley it’s the stream of geeky tech references thrown into its packed opening credits. And the show has added a timely joke aimed at Facebook for its fifth season.

During the opening sequence, a digital billboard can be seen displaying the Facebook logo before the text momentarily changes to the suspiciously Russian-looking Cyrillic letters “ГДÇЭБФФЖ”. It can be seen as a brilliant dig at the social media’s complicity in the spreading of Russian propaganda.