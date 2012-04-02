Kate Bush's album, 50 Words for Snow, is in the music category opposite Adele's 21 and PJ Harvey's Let England Shake.

"Although this is a celebration of British arts by British artists, we have a world class list of nominees," said Melvyn Bragg. "The South Bank Sky Arts Awards are the only one of their kind in the world, and we very much look forward to a great day where we'll recognise and honour the best talent in this country."

Perhaps surprisingly, there's no nomination for Doctor Who or this year's big TV drama hit, Call the Midwife - though the latter's Jessica Raine is a contender in the separate Times Breakthrough Award. This honour will be presented alongside the South Bank Awards by Melvyn Bragg in a ceremony at the Dorchester hotel in London on 1 May. It will be televised on Sky Arts 1.

This is the second year of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards: it was previously known as The South Bank Show Awards and was linked to ITV1's arts series of that name. Sky Arts is to revive The South Bank Show with a new series from 27 May.

Full list of nominees

TV Drama

Sherlock, BBC1

This Is England '88, Channel 4

Top Boy, Channel 4

Comedy

Fresh Meat, Channel 4

Twenty Twelve, BBC4

Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle, BBC2

Pop Music

Adele, 21

PJ Harvey, Let England Shake

Kate Bush, 50 Words for Snow

Film

Attack the Block

Senna

We Need to Talk about Kevin

Classical Music

Llyr Williams: Beethoven's Piano Sonata Cycle at Edinburgh Festival

Harrison Birtwistle with Boston Symphony Orchestra: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra at Boston Symphony Hall

Sir Colin Davis and the LSO: Nielsen's Symphony Cycle at the Barbican

Dance

Zoo Nation, Some Like It Hip Hop, Sadlers Wells

Akram Khan, Desh, The Curve

Arthur Pita, The Metamorphosis, Linbury Studio

Literature

Pure, Andrew Miller

Charles Dickens: A Life, Claire Tomalin

Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal?, Jeanette Winterson

Opera

The Damnation of Faust, ENO

Mignon, Buxton Festival

Heart of Darkness, Linbury, Royal Opera

Theatre

Matilda, RSC

One Man Two Guvnors, National Theatre

Constellations, Royal Court

Visual Art

Grayson Perry: The Tomb of the Unknown Craftsman, British Museum

David Chipperfield: The Hepworth Wakefield

David Hockney: A Bigger Picture, Royal Academy

The Times Breakthrough Award: nominees

Comedy: Adam Riches

Classical music: David Bates

Dance: Yonah Acosta

Film: Felicity Jones

Literature: Stephen Kelman

Opera: Sophie Bevan

Pop music: Michael Kiwanuka

Theatre: Joseph Drake

TV Drama: Jessica Raine

Visual Art: Haroon Mirza