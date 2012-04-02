Sherlock and Twenty Twelve up for South Bank Awards
Melvyn Bragg announces "world class" British nominees for The South Bank Sky Arts Awards in May
The nominations for this year's South Bank Sky Arts Awards include Sherlock in the drama category, plus Twenty Twelve in comedy and Kate Bush for music.
There are ten main categories, each with three nominees. In drama, BBC1's Sherlock will compete against This Is England '88 and Top Boy, both from Channel 4. Twenty Twelve from BBC4 is nominated in comedy alongside Channel 4's Fresh Meat and BBC2's Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle.
Kate Bush's album, 50 Words for Snow, is in the music category opposite Adele's 21 and PJ Harvey's Let England Shake.
"Although this is a celebration of British arts by British artists, we have a world class list of nominees," said Melvyn Bragg. "The South Bank Sky Arts Awards are the only one of their kind in the world, and we very much look forward to a great day where we'll recognise and honour the best talent in this country."
Perhaps surprisingly, there's no nomination for Doctor Who or this year's big TV drama hit, Call the Midwife - though the latter's Jessica Raine is a contender in the separate Times Breakthrough Award. This honour will be presented alongside the South Bank Awards by Melvyn Bragg in a ceremony at the Dorchester hotel in London on 1 May. It will be televised on Sky Arts 1.
This is the second year of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards: it was previously known as The South Bank Show Awards and was linked to ITV1's arts series of that name. Sky Arts is to revive The South Bank Show with a new series from 27 May.
Full list of nominees
TV Drama
Sherlock, BBC1
This Is England '88, Channel 4
Top Boy, Channel 4
Comedy
Fresh Meat, Channel 4
Twenty Twelve, BBC4
Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle, BBC2
Pop Music
Adele, 21
PJ Harvey, Let England Shake
Kate Bush, 50 Words for Snow
Film
Attack the Block
Senna
We Need to Talk about Kevin
Classical Music
Llyr Williams: Beethoven's Piano Sonata Cycle at Edinburgh Festival
Harrison Birtwistle with Boston Symphony Orchestra: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra at Boston Symphony Hall
Sir Colin Davis and the LSO: Nielsen's Symphony Cycle at the Barbican
Dance
Zoo Nation, Some Like It Hip Hop, Sadlers Wells
Akram Khan, Desh, The Curve
Arthur Pita, The Metamorphosis, Linbury Studio
Literature
Pure, Andrew Miller
Charles Dickens: A Life, Claire Tomalin
Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal?, Jeanette Winterson
Opera
The Damnation of Faust, ENO
Mignon, Buxton Festival
Heart of Darkness, Linbury, Royal Opera
Theatre
Matilda, RSC
One Man Two Guvnors, National Theatre
Constellations, Royal Court
Visual Art
Grayson Perry: The Tomb of the Unknown Craftsman, British Museum
David Chipperfield: The Hepworth Wakefield
David Hockney: A Bigger Picture, Royal Academy
The Times Breakthrough Award: nominees
Comedy: Adam Riches
Classical music: David Bates
Dance: Yonah Acosta
Film: Felicity Jones
Literature: Stephen Kelman
Opera: Sophie Bevan
Pop music: Michael Kiwanuka
Theatre: Joseph Drake
TV Drama: Jessica Raine
Visual Art: Haroon Mirza