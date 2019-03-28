Bushnell, who wrote the collection of essays that inspired the TV show, will develop the non-fiction book exploring love and dating after 50 into a series for Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, writing the pilot script and serving as an executive producer.

The series is "not styled as a direct follow-up to Sex and the City, as it traces the dating habits of middle-aged people on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, tackling everything from Tinder dates to casual sex over 50,” according to Entertainment Weekly. So, a direct sequel to the original book, but more of a spiritual sequel to the TV series...

"At one time, fifty something meant the beginning of retirement – working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle,” Bushnell said in a statement.

“In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.”

