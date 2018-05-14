Accessibility Links

RuPaul teams up with Sex and The City writer for new Netflix comedy series

The legendary drag queen is working with Michael Patrick King on AJ and the Queen

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: RuPaul speaks at 4th Annual RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

A new Netflix comedy series from legendary reality TV star RuPaul Charles and former Sex and the City show-runner Michael Patrick Hall is in the works.

AJ and the Queen will consist of ten hour-long episodes written and executive produced by the duo. It will see RuPaul star as Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across the USA in a camper van with AJ, a smart-mouthed 11-year-old stowaway. And, of course, it will be replete with bombastic musical numbers as Ruby stops by the country’s drag clubs.

Check out a brief Claire Foy-heavy promo for the show from Netflix below.

RuPaul currently has his hands full – his reality contest RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its tenth season, with new episodes dropping onto Netflix UK every Friday – and he also has a semi-autobiographical dramedy in the works with another US streaming service, Hulu. He has previously made appearances on comedy shows Please Like Me, Broad City and Netflix’s short-lived Girl Boss.

