New animated movie Sausage Party looks like the ultimate Pixar parody based on the first trailer released today.

Co-written by comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the story tells the tale of one sausage who sets out on a mission to warn the friendly edibles at the supermarket exactly what's in store for them. It's Toy Story meets Hannibal.

Warning: language here is definitely not Toy Story friendly, and if you don't fancy the idea of a potato being skinned alive, best look away now...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7fP9q_LyDc

The movie also features the voices of Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader and Michael Cera, and is set for release in the UK from 12th August.