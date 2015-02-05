Here’s the gang back in the 90s (the original show ran from 1989 to 1993) looking all fresh-faced, glamorous and happy.

And here they are now, looking... well, fresh-faced, glamorous and happy.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has got the hair just right for his High School hunk Zack Morris, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen still looks completely at home as cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, Jessie Spano can still rock a double denim look as Elizabeth Berkley and don’t even get us started on the fact that Mario Lopez opted to whip out the lycra in a nod to AC Slater’s attempt at ballet dancing.

Unfortunately, there was no sign of Lark Voorhies who played Lisa Turtle or Dustin Diamond who played Screech (and has had some legal trouble recently). But Dennis Haskins, aka school principal Mr Belding, dropped by as the cast dipped into classic moments from the show’s history. With a few digs at their own careers along the way, too: