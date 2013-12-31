A member of the Cambridge Footlights, Fortune was best known for his work alongside fellow-comic John Bird (above,left), and impressionist Rory Bremner (above, centre) on series including Rory Bremner, Who Else? In 1997, he won a Bafta for best light entertainment performance on the show.

"I'm so sorry to let you know that my friend John Fortune died this morning," Bremner tweeted today. He described Fortune as a"lovely man” and a “dear friend" as well as a "brilliant & fearless satirist."

As well as his television writing and performances, Fortune worked extensively on radio satire, as well as appearing in a number of films including Woody Allen’s Match Point and The Tailor of Panama.

Fortune is survived by his wife and three children.