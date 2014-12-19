The Masters of Sex actress will also executive produce the show with Prebble, alongside The Office producer Ash Atalla, Silverman's manager Amy Zvi and Dan Hine (Cuckoo).

Silverman's TV CV includes Saturday Night Live, The Sarah Silverman Program, The Simpsons and The Good Wife, and if the pilot gets made into a series, it would mark her return to HBO – her first two major acting gigs were on the subscription network's comedies Mr Show With Bob And David and The Larry Sanders Show.

The actress and comedian has recently been nominated for a Writer's Guild TV award for her HBO comedy special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.

