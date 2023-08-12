The character will however not be making a film comeback as of yet - Variety reports that a source close to Baron Cohen has stressed that he is strictly abiding by the rules of the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives of Sacha Baron Cohen for comment on this story.

Ali G first appeared on the sketch series The 11 O’Clock Show in 1998 and was a wannabe gangster from Staines. He became known for his prank interviews on his own series Da Ali G Show, which ran from 2000 to 2004.

Sacha Baron Cohen Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

The series was also famous for introducing the characters of Borat Sagdiyev and Brüno Gehard, with Baron Cohen going on to craft movies around both of them independently.

Read more:

He also brought Borat back for a 2020 sequel film called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm during the Covid pandemic, which involved him spending five days in character.

Baron Cohen said at the time: "The hardest thing I had to do was, I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house. I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can’t have a moment out of character."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as starring in his own projects, Baron Cohen has also had roles in films such as the Madagascar franchise, Les Misérables and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.