Speaking to Radiotimes.com at Channel 4's Stand Up to Cancer, Tovey said: "The scripts have been phenomenal this year. It’s really upped a notch and I’m very excited about it."

Why does he think Him & Her - a programme about lazy couple Steve and Becky who burp, fart and never leave their flat - has struck such a chord with British viewers?

"It’s got universal appeal," says Tovey. "It’s a love story – it’s about a couple just being with each other and enjoying each others’ company. All the characters around them are so funny and so well written - and there’s a massive heart so that’s kind of permeated the public."

More like this

With visits from their socially awkward upstairs neighbour and host of bizarre friends and relations, Steve and Becky's grubby love story takes place mostly between their crumby sheets and always within in the confines of their flat.

The second series of the hit show saw Becky move in with Steve - where will the third series see the twentysomething couple go?

"The bathroom and the kitchen! I don’t think they are going to go anywhere else," says Tovey. "They are going to stay in the flat, but the whole series is about Steve’s proposal to Becky. Does he grow the balls to do it? Is she or isn’t she going to accept? That’s the journey that we are going on."

"The last series ends with Laura [Becky's sister] getting pregnant. This series sees Laura, who is a monster, carrying a baby so she’s even more self righteous which is hilarious!"

"It’s a really strong piece of work. I love it and I love everyone I’m working with," adds Tovey.

Advertisement

The third series of Him & Her will be on TV in November