When is Run on Sky Comedy and NOW TV?

Run will begin airing on Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

What is Run about?

Run is a comedy thriller about two people, Ruby Richardson and Billy Johnson, who were in a relationship during their college years but have since drifted apart.

Roughly 17 years ago, they made a pact that if one of them texted the word 'RUN' and the other replied with the same, they would both drop everything to go travelling across America.

One day, the fateful message arrives in Ruby's inbox, sparking a daring and spontaneous adventure that starts in Grand Central Station.

Who is in the cast of Run?

Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) has bagged the role of Ruby Richardson, while Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will star as her travelling partner Billy Johnson.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will appear in one episode of the series as someone that the pair encounter on their journey across America.

Meanwhile, Rich Sommer (Mad Men) and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) have supporting roles as Ruby's husband and Billy's former assistant respectively.

The series is written by Vicky Jones, best known as the director of the original Fleabag stage production which was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013.