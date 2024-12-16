In the second season, Trevor's new foe is a baby and his new setting is a "luxurious London penthouse", which no doubt will be unrecognisable by the time that his stay is over.

The synopsis reads: "After a disastrous experience housesitting a high-tech mansion hampered by an inconvenient insect in Man vs Bee, Trevor Bingley now finds himself looking after a luxurious London penthouse, with another unlikely companion he didn’t ask for..."

To celebrate the start of production, the streamer released some slightly haunting images of Atkinson edited into scenes from other popular Netflix projects featuring babies.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Rowan Atkinson Matt Squire/Netflix

Above, you can see Atkinson's face pasted over Richard Armitage's in a scene from Harlan Coben's hit crime thriller Fool Me Once, also starring Michelle Keegan.

Below, he takes the place of Gillian Anderson's Jean Milburn in a scene from Sex Education season 4, while the streamer's recent One Day adaptation and, most bizarrely, Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget also get the Man vs Baby treatment.

Rowan Atkinson edited into Sex Education for Man vs Baby. Netflix

In our three-star review of Man vs Bee, RadioTimes.com declared Trevor to be Atkinson's "most deranged character yet".

The review explains: "Atkinson doesn't stray from his trademark, cringe-inducing slapstick hijinks, but you surely wouldn't want him to. He does it better than anyone... it's a welcome return to a comedy styling very rarely seen these days."

Rowan Atkinson edited into Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget for Man vs Baby. Netflix

Man vs Bee season 1 also featured appearances from Red Eye star Jing Lusi, Here We Go and After Life actor Tom Basden, plus Fresh Meat's Greg McHugh, among others.

No casting for Man vs Baby has been announced just yet, but the show will consist of four 30-minute episodes, which is a variation from the preceding season's short, varying episode lengths (between 10 and 20 minutes).

Rowan Atkinson edited into One Day for Man vs Baby. Netflix

No release date has been given for Man vs Baby at the time of writing, but the series is currently in production, meaning it could potentially be eyeing a premiere sometime next year.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man vs Baby is coming soon to Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.