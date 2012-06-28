Brydon will play the lead in the comedy, which chronicles the hilarious adventures of a womanising widower who joins an amateur operatic society and swiftly becomes a favourite with its female members.

Previews of the show will begin on Monday 17 September and the play will run until 5 January 2013.

Its producers have pledged to make over 100 £10 tickets for every performance, and fans wishing to book can do so by visiting the show’s website.

While Brydon, whose BBC2 chat-show is currently in its third series, appeared on stage at the Lyric Theatre in Dublin last year alongside Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller, A Chorus of Disapproval will mark his first appearance in the West End as a thespian.

The play was last performed in the West End 25 years ago, and was made into a film in 1989 by Michael Winner, which starred Jeremy Irons, Anthony Hopkins and Prunella Scales.