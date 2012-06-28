Rob Brydon to make West End acting debut in Alan Ayckbourn play
Welsh funnyman will play the lead role in A Chorus of Disapproval this autumn
Beloved Welsh funny-man Rob Brydon will make his West End acting debut later this year with a role in Alan Ayckbourn’s A Chorus of Disapproval.
He’ll be treading the boards alongside EastEnder Nigel Harman and Ashley “Maggie from Extras” Jensen in the production, which will make London’s Harold Pinter Theatre its home.
Brydon will play the lead in the comedy, which chronicles the hilarious adventures of a womanising widower who joins an amateur operatic society and swiftly becomes a favourite with its female members.
Previews of the show will begin on Monday 17 September and the play will run until 5 January 2013.
Its producers have pledged to make over 100 £10 tickets for every performance, and fans wishing to book can do so by visiting the show’s website.
While Brydon, whose BBC2 chat-show is currently in its third series, appeared on stage at the Lyric Theatre in Dublin last year alongside Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller, A Chorus of Disapproval will mark his first appearance in the West End as a thespian.
The play was last performed in the West End 25 years ago, and was made into a film in 1989 by Michael Winner, which starred Jeremy Irons, Anthony Hopkins and Prunella Scales.