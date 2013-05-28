It's impossible to watch Greg Davies without thinking of Rik Mayall: Davies' bulging eyes, dancing nostrils and menacing air all owe a debt to the star of Bottom and The Young Ones.

Greg Davies looks like Rik Mayall. Greg Davies sounds like Rik Mayall. So who could play Greg Davies' dad in a sitcom? How about Rik Mayall?

Mayall – who, admittedly, is only 10 years older than Davies – has indeed been cast in Man Down, a new Channel 4 series.

Written by Davies and based on his own experiences as a teacher – which he also drew on to play the sadistic Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners – Man Down is about an educator who hates his job. It starts shooting soon, directed by Matt Lipsey (Psychoville).

Davies was Bafta-nominated earlier this year for his role in BBC3's Cuckoo, which has been recommissioned for a second series.

