The Office creator currently has around 25,000 subscribers on YouTube, and said he’s pleased that he’ll be able to produce comedy for such a large audience without the “interference” of TV execs or film bosses.

“Any artist will tell you that they want as many people to see their work with as little interference to that work as possible,” he said.

“To create, get final edit, and be the broadcaster is the ultimate artistic experience. This is why I have partnered with YouTube for original programming. And because of all that money they gave me too, obviously.”

More like this

In addition to Brent, the channel will eventually feature a variety of content from Gervais including sketches, vodcasts and behind-the-scenes dispatches from his film and TV projects.

“Working with YouTube is a fantastic opportunity for new content to be made available without the limitations of schedules and international restrictions,” Gervais told Deadline.

Advertisement

“Viewing habits are changing. And anyone who doesn’t realise that will be left behind. I am very excited to be working with a platform that is so instant and accessible. And to catch up with David Brent is going to be fantastic.”