Describing the news, CiN executive producer Paul Weight said: “The Children in Need Appeal Show is over the moon to welcome mega star David Brent to sing his heart out and help raise money for disadvantaged children throughout the UK.”

Gervais will join the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Little Mix on the show, which is also set to include Would I Lie to You and Strictly Come Dancing specials as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special.

The BBC Children In Need presenters will be Tess Daly, Greg James, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes.

The BBC Children in Need Appeal Show will air on BBC1 and BBC2 on Friday 18th November from 7.30pm