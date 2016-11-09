Ricky Gervais returns to the BBC as David Brent for Children in Need
The Office’s most famous face is back for an encore
If you were concerned that feature film David Brent: Life on the Road was the last you’d see of Ricky Gervais’ most iconic character, then wipe your fevered brow with relief – because the comedy creation is returning to the BBC to appear in their Children in Need Appeal Show later this month.
Gervais will appear in character as Brent during the fundraising broadcast to perform the title track from Life on the Road, in a pre-recorded segment that will air amongst other sketches on the live broadcast. The song will be recorded on Wednesday 16th November (two days before the Children in Need Appeal), and tickets to the performance are available here.
Describing the news, CiN executive producer Paul Weight said: “The Children in Need Appeal Show is over the moon to welcome mega star David Brent to sing his heart out and help raise money for disadvantaged children throughout the UK.”
Gervais will join the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Little Mix on the show, which is also set to include Would I Lie to You and Strictly Come Dancing specials as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor Who Christmas special.
The BBC Children In Need presenters will be Tess Daly, Greg James, Graham Norton, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes.
The BBC Children in Need Appeal Show will air on BBC1 and BBC2 on Friday 18th November from 7.30pm