The news comes as Gervais launches the latest video which sees the return of short films in which Brent purports to teach guitar.

Also returning is Dom Johnson the character played by Ben Smith, the brother of novelist Zadie Smith, in Gervais’s Comic Relief song Equality Street.

In the new film Brent sings a new song Ain't no Trouble which he describes as "a little bit Reggae, a little bit Calypso".

Not unexpectedly he once more finds it hard to combat his embarrassment and cack-handedness in the face of anything emblematic of multiracial Britain.

Last month Gervais told RadioTimes.com that online viewing is the “future” after his YouTube channel notched up 17 million views and 200,000 subscribers in less than two months.

Gervais, who launched the channel on March 16, said: “The internet has already been a game changer with things like iPlayer and 4OD being a significant part of programming.

“TV habits are nothing like they were even a few years ago and things like Netflix and YouTube are the future. I'm having fun and experimenting with original content. It's a great way to get feedback directly from the viewer and part of the fun is not knowing where this could lead to."