In The One After The Superbowl part 2, and one of the series' best A-list cameo episodes, Roberts played a woman who Chandler had teased at school, pulling up her skirt and revealing her knickers to the whole class. So when they bumped into each other again, Susie seduced Chandler in a bathroom cubicle, before stealing his clothes and leaving him with no option but to walk through the restaurant totally naked.

And an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit pointed out that today, on 28th January 2016, is exactly 20 years since that episode was first broadcast in the US in 1996.

So will Chandler be calling?

We reckon so. Sure, he's settled down in the suburbs with Monica – but then again, Chandler's not the best at letting go of stuff...

"It's MY joke!"