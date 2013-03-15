"Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have created and starred in some of the most seminal comedy shows of the past 20 years – from Bang Bang and Smell Of to Catterick and of course, Shooting Stars," new details on the BBC's Shows website say. "But what do they actually do when they're not on the telly together?

"They live together, in Bob's flat. Unfortunately for Bob."

The site confirms what was let slip last month by Bob Mortimer: that the co-stars of the show will be Matt Berry, Morgana Robinson, regular Reeves & Mortimer collaborator Dan Skinner, and Norwegian stand-up comedian Daniel Simonsen.

More like this

Simonsen, who is best known in the UK as Simon Amstell's live support act, will play Bob Mortimer's Norwegian son, Erik, "who has absolutely no time at all for his father". Robinson plays Julie, the landlady who lives next door "in a haze of imagined fantasies".

Barry plays Beef, a "lady-obsessed lothario", while Skinner is Bosh, "a Geordie ex-con" who wants to move into Mortimer's flat.

"Amidst this chaos, Bob is trying to organise his first date in over six months," the show's page says. "Will he be able to get a grip on his new lady friend – or will he be scuppered by the obstacles which keep, literally, blocking his way.

Advertisement

"Just as they bent the rules of the panel show format, Vic and Bob's House of Fools does the same to the studio sitcom. It's half an hour of unadulterated Reeves and Mortimer, anarchic japes, unimaginable props and impossible situations with a stellar cast."