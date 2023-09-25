Speaking to Radio Times magazine, he said: "Her secretary confirmed it. So I said, 'So she might recognise me?' and he went, 'No.'"

The fifth and final season of Ghosts launches on BBC One on Friday 6th October, and fans will have to say goodbye to their favourite spirits after four years.

A statement from creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond was posted to social media in March 2023, confirming the news.

It read: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

"We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year.

"We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

"But most of all, we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben."

Ghosts season 5 launches on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 6th October 2023.

