He is attempting to get an illegal drug-dealing business off the ground and sees Emily as someone who could help shift his supply without falling under suspicion or scrutiny.

However, she is very uncomfortable with the idea to start off with, and some early mishaps suggest that it will take some adjusting before she can be considered a smooth operator in the dangerous business.

If you're excited for Channel 4's latest edgy comedy, read on to find out more about the familiar faces joining stand-up star Jones in the new series.

Pushers cast: Full list of actors and characters

Here's an overview of the main cast of Pushers – read on for more detailed profiles on each character and actor, including where you may have seen them before.

Rosie Jones as Emily

Ryan McParland as Ewen

Jon Furlong as Sean

Lynn Hunter as Pat

Rhiannon Clements as Jo

Ruben Reuter as Harry

Libby Mai as Hope

Trevor Dwyer-Lynch as Minibus Masir

Clive Russell as Clive

Rosie Jones plays Emily

Rosie Jones and Ryan McParland photographed for Channel 4's Pushers.

Who is Emily? Emily is a woman with cerebral palsy, whose benefits are abruptly cut by the state. As her charity job is voluntary, she needs to find a way to make ends meet and is given an intriguing – but risky – proposition by an old school acquaintance named Ewen.

He suggests that she join his drug-dealing enterprise as he sees great potential in her tendency to be overlooked or deemed unthreatening by police, due to her status as a disabled woman. As a law-abiding citizen, Emily is initially very hesitant.

What else has Rosie Jones been in? Jones is best known as a stand-up comedian. She has appeared as herself on numerous panel shows, including Would I Lie to You?, 8 out of 10 Cats and The Last Leg.

Ryan McParland plays Ewen

Rosie Jones and Ryan McParland star in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Ewen? Ewen is a school acquaintance of Emily's, who bumps into her by chance at the office where her unsuccessful benefits assessment is held. He offers her money for a seemingly simple parcel delivery, which turns out to be a drug exchange, leaving him adamant that she could be the key to kick-starting his fledgling illegal business.

What else has Ryan McParland been in? McParland played Jimmy in powerful The Troubles thriller Say Nothing.

Ruben Reuter plays Harry

Ruben Reuter as Harry in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Harry? Harry is one of Emily's colleagues, who works with her at a charity that pushes businesses and employers to install adequate, dedicated accessible toilet facilities.

What else has Ruben Reuter been in? Reuter broke out playing Finn McLaine on Tracy Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground. He went on to appear in the fourth season of Kay Mellor drama The Syndicate.

Clive Russell plays Clive

Clive Russell as Clive and Rosie Jones as Emily in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Clive? Clive is Emily's father, who shares a flat with her.

What else has Clive Russell been in? Russell has been on our screens for decades, with a varied list of credits including Spaced, Coronation Street, Ripper Street, Game of Thrones and Code 404. He has bagged the role of Crocus in the second season of Netflix's hit anime adaptation One Piece.

Jon Furlong plays Sean

Jon Furlong as Sean in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Sean? Sean is a disabled man who crosses paths with Emily at the start of her flirtation with a criminal career, coming to her aid in a dangerous moment.

What else has Jon Furlong been in? Furlong recently appeared in Netflix mega-hit Adolescence, where he played Derek, the interim appropriate adult upon Jamie's initial arrest. Past roles include Mr Dobson in All Creatures Great and Small, Jelson in Here We Go and Brother Godwin in The Last Kingdom.

Lynn Hunter plays Pat

Lynn Hunter stars in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Pat? Pat is Ewen's mother.

What else has Lynn Hunter been in? Hunter's credits include Casualty, The Tuckers and The End of the F***ing World.

Rhiannon Clements plays Jo

Rhiannon Clements as Jo in Pushers. James Stack / Channel 4

Who is Jo? Jo is Emily's boss and the founder of the charity that advocates for accessible toilets to be more widely available.

What else has Rhiannon Clements been in? No stranger to screen comedies, Clements has previously appeared in Big Boys, Daddy Issues, The Power of Parker and The Other One. Her other credits include Doctor Who, Maryland, Vera and Platform 7, as well as Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, where she was formerly a regular as Summer Ranger.

Libby Mai plays Hope

Libby Mai stars in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Hope? Hope is the receptionist at Jo's charity.

What else has Libby Mai been in? Last year, Mai appeared in Channel 4's acclaimed musical comedy We Are Lady Parts, where she played Chelle.

Trevor Dwyer-Lynch plays Minibus Masir

Trevor Dwyer-Lynch plays Minibus Masir in Pushers. Channel 4 / James Stack

Who is Minibus Masir? He is a friend of Ewen's.

What else has Trevor Dwyer-Lynch been in? He is known for his recurring role of Patrick Tussel, appearing in dozens of episodes of ITV's long-running soap opera Coronation Street.

Pushers premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm on Thursday 19th June 2025.

