She’s also starred in Black Mirror, the film Wicked Little Letters and as Stella in a stage production of A Streetcar Named Desire, for which she won an Olivier Award.

How does it feel to be nominated for a BAFTA?

We Are Lady Parts is a very special show and it changed my life. It was the first time I played a lead woman of colour on TV – but it’s not just me, it’s five women of colour leading the show, and that’s rare. I feel like TV is often catching up with real life.

We Are Lady Parts isn’t the first time punk music has been represented, it’s not the first time women of colour have done punk, but there’s real power in seeing it on screen.

How important is it for the industry to trust diverse voices and female writers like Nida Manzoor (the creator, writer and director of We Are Lady Parts)?

People can be quite scared to make something different, but audiences aren’t scared. The biggest opportunities I’ve ever had have come from women. Bisha K Ali co-wrote the Black Mirror episode Demon 79 with Charlie Brooker, and her presence was a big part of how I came into the picture, and the same with Nida.

Any news on We Are Lady Parts season 3?

I will ask Nida when I see her at the BAFTAs! I message her all the time – the WhatsApp group is still going very strong. The best thing that has come from the show is I found so many sisters that I never had growing up.

We Are Lady Parts is available to stream on Channel 4.

