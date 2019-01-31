It may be tucked away in the TV schedules at 10pm on a Wednesday, but new Channel 4 comedy drama Pure is already building up a passionate fanbase – after just one episode.

Pure tells the story of a young woman called Marnie and her experience of pure O, an excruciating form of obsessive compulsive disorder that manifests itself in intrusive sexual thoughts. It's also really, really funny.

And if you don't believe us, just take a look at viewers' reactions on Twitter...

Viewers with OCD or intrusive thoughts were tweeting about seeing their experiences captured on screen, with one writing: "Never before has a mainstream TV show captured the horrors of OCD intrusive thoughts so perfectly."

Fans had one big message: if you're not seen Pure yet, "watch it!"

And viewers were also full of praise for newcomer Charly Clive, who stars as Marnie. Could this be a breakout role?

Pure continues on Wednesday 6th February at 10pm on Channel 4, and is available now as a boxset on All4

