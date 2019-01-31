And if you don't believe us, just take a look at viewers' reactions on Twitter...

Viewers with OCD or intrusive thoughts were tweeting about seeing their experiences captured on screen, with one writing: "Never before has a mainstream TV show captured the horrors of OCD intrusive thoughts so perfectly."

Fans had one big message: if you're not seen Pure yet, "watch it!"

More like this

And viewers were also full of praise for newcomer Charly Clive, who stars as Marnie. Could this be a breakout role?

Advertisement

Pure continues on Wednesday 6th February at 10pm on Channel 4, and is available now as a boxset on All4