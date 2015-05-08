Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong to release an album of classical music
The comedian and presenter is starting work on his debut album, joining Michael Bublé, Boyzone and Bette Midler's record company East West Records
Michael Bublé, Robert Plant, Boyzone and... Pointless host Alexander Armstrong. The 45-year-old presenter and comedian has joined the music stars at Warner Music Group imprint East West Records, and is poised to release his first album later this year.
It might seem like a strange move if you only know Armstrong for his comedy roles, as well as his long-running job hosting quiz show Pointless, but the Armstrong and Miller star does have plenty of singing experience.
Armstrong's musical career first started when he was a chorister at St Mary's Cathedral and Trinity College Cambridge as a child, and he now tours with The Alexander Armstrong Band. He's also performing on BBC1's VE Day 70: a Party to Remember tomorrow, and will sing on ITV's Sunday Night At The Palladium on Sunday. Who knew, eh?
"I am so excited to be joining the illustrious stable at East West and to be working with this wonderful team. Singing has had to take a back seat for the past 25 years of my life, but with this fabulous project I get to put that right," said Armstrong.
His musical debut will "celebrate songs of the British Isles" and reflect "the diversity and beauty of Britain’s pastoral song tradition."
The album, which will be recorded this summer, will be produced by Simon Franglen, who has worked on award-winning films Titanic, Avatar and Skyfall.