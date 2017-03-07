Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Nadiya Hussain go head-to-head as 2017 Royal Television Society Awards nominations revealed
The creator of Fleabag and the 2015 winner of Bake Off join BBC3 documentary maker Phillip Wood in the Breakthrough Award category, while Channel 4 drama National Treasure leads the drama categories with four nominations
Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2015 winner of The Great British Bake Off Nadiya Hussain and BBC3 documentary maker Phillip Wood are in the running to be named Breakthrough star of 2017 in the Royal Television Society Awards.
The 2017 RTS Programme Awards also see Channel 4's Operation Yewtree-inspired drama National Treasure lead the drama categories with four awards, including Best Mini-Series, Best Writer and two Best Actor awards.
Joining National Treasure in the running for Best Mini-Series are BBC3 series Thirteen and BBC2 drama London Spy.
This year also sees the introduction of a new award, RTS Channel of the Year, with BBC1, BBC3 and Channel 4 contesting for top honours.
Michaela Coel, creator of E4's Chewing Gum, was the Breakthrough winner in 2016. Check out all the award nominations in full below.
RTS Programme Awards 2017 nominations
Actor - Female
Jodie Comer - Thirteen BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC Three
Sophie Okonedo - Undercover BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC One
Julie Walters - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4
Actor - Male
Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father BBC Studios for BBC Three
Robbie Coltrane - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4
James Nesbitt - The Secret Hat Trick Productions for ITV
Arts
Bricks! BBC Studios for BBC Four
Grayson Perry All Man Swan Films for Channel 4
One Night In 2012 BBC Studios/Rogan Productions for BBC One
Breakthrough
Nadiya Hussain - The Chronicles of Nadiya Love Productions for BBC One
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three
Phillip Wood - Chasing Dad: A Lifelong Addiction Rare Day for BBC Three
Children's Programme
CBeebies A Midsummer Night’s Dream CBeebies Production for CBeebies
Lily's Driftwood Bay Sixteen South for Nick Jr.
My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle Drummer TV for CBBC
Comedy Performance
Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing Roughcut Television for BBC Three
Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle Baby Cow Productions for Sky Atlantic
Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney - Catastrophe An Avalon Television production with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman for Channel 4
Daytime Programme
Find it, Fix it, Flog it HCA Entertainment and Yeti Media for Channel 4
Matron, Medicine and Me: 70 Years of the NHS BBC Studios Northern Ireland for BBC One
The Question Jury Monkey Kingdom for Channel 4
Documentary Series
Exodus: Our Journey to Europe KEO Films for BBC Two
Inside Obama’s White House Brook Lapping Productions in association with Les Films d’Ici for BBC Two in co-production with Al Jazeera America and Arte France
The Murder Detectives Films of Record for Channel 4
Drama Series
Happy Valley Red Production Company for BBC One
Line of Duty 3 World Productions for BBC Two
The Durrells Sid Gentle Films/Masterpiece/BBC Worldwide for ITV
Entertainment
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ITV Studios and Mitre Television for ITV
Strictly Come Dancing BBC Studios for BBC One
Taskmaster Avalon Television for UKTV & Dave
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, Alex Brooker & Josh Widdicombe - The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4
Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly - I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! ITV Studios for ITV
Romesh Ranganathan - Asian Provocateur: Mum’s American Dream Rumpus Media in association with Green Bee Productions for BBC Three
History
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes 1895 Films for National Geographic
Saddam goes to Hollywood Mentorn for Channel 4
The Aberfan Young Wives' Club Shiver Cymru for ITV
Live Event
Stand Up to Cancer Princess Productions for Channel 4
The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme BBC Studios for BBC One and
BBC Two
The Sound of Music Live! ITV Studios Entertainment for ITV
Mini-Series
London Spy Working Title for BBC Two
National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4
Thirteen BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC Three
Popular Factual and Features
Employable Me Optomen for BBC Two
First Dates TwentyTwenty Television for Channel 4
SAS Who Dares Wins Minnow Films for Channel 4
Presenter
Sir David Attenborough - Attenborough and The Giant Dinosaur BBC Natural History Unit and PBS for BBC One
Richard Ayoade - Travel Man 48 Hours In Vienna North One Television for Channel 4
Grayson Perry - Grayson Perry All Man Swan Films for Channel 4
RTS Channel of the Year
BBC One
BBC Three
Channel 4
Science and Natural History
First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon Ronachan Films for Channel 4
The Hunt: The Hardest Challenge Silverback Films co-produced with the BBC, BBC Worldwide, BBC America, The Open University, CCTV9 and NDR Naturfilm for BBC One
The Secret Life of 4 & 5 Year Olds RDF Television for Channel 4
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe An Avalon Television production with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman for Channel 4
People Just Do Nothing Roughcut Television for BBC Three
The Windsors Noho Film and TV for Channel 4
Single Documentary
Hillsborough VeryMuchSo Productions for BBC Two
The Forgotten Children Wild Pictures for ITV
The Murder of Sadie Hartley Raw Cut TV for ITV
Single Drama
A Midsummer Night's Dream BBC Wales for BBC One
Murdered By My Father BBC Studios for BBC Three
Reg L.A. Productions for BBC One
Soap and Continuing Drama
EastEnders BBC Studios for BBC One
Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV
Hollyoaks Lime Pictures for Channel Four
Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit
Clare Balding - Rio Paralympics Sunset + Vine for Channel 4
Nasser Hussain Sky Sports
Osi Umenyiora - Race to Super Bowl 50, NFL This Week, The NFL Show Whisper Films for BBC Two
Sports Programme
England v Pakistan T20 International Sky Sports
The Open Sky Sports
Rio Paralympics Sunset + Vine for Channel 4
Writer - Comedy
Stefan Golaszewski - Mum Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two
Graham Linehan, Sharon Horgan, Helen Linehan, Holly Walsh - Motherland Delightful Industries and Merman for BBC Two
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three
Writer - Drama
Jed Mercurio - Line of Duty 3 World Productions for BBC Two
Jack Thorne - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4
Sally Wainwright - Happy Valley Red Production Company for BBC One