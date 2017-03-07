Joining National Treasure in the running for Best Mini-Series are BBC3 series Thirteen and BBC2 drama London Spy.

This year also sees the introduction of a new award, RTS Channel of the Year, with BBC1, BBC3 and Channel 4 contesting for top honours.

Michaela Coel, creator of E4's Chewing Gum, was the Breakthrough winner in 2016. Check out all the award nominations in full below.

RTS Programme Awards 2017 nominations

Actor - Female

Jodie Comer - Thirteen BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC Three

Sophie Okonedo - Undercover BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC One

Julie Walters - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4

Actor - Male

Adeel Akhtar - Murdered By My Father BBC Studios for BBC Three

Robbie Coltrane - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4

James Nesbitt - The Secret Hat Trick Productions for ITV

Arts

Bricks! BBC Studios for BBC Four

Grayson Perry All Man Swan Films for Channel 4

One Night In 2012 BBC Studios/Rogan Productions for BBC One

Breakthrough

Nadiya Hussain - The Chronicles of Nadiya Love Productions for BBC One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three

Phillip Wood - Chasing Dad: A Lifelong Addiction Rare Day for BBC Three

Children's Programme

CBeebies A Midsummer Night’s Dream CBeebies Production for CBeebies

Lily's Driftwood Bay Sixteen South for Nick Jr.

My Life: The Boy on the Bicycle Drummer TV for CBBC

Comedy Performance

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing Roughcut Television for BBC Three

Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle Baby Cow Productions for Sky Atlantic

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney - Catastrophe An Avalon Television production with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman for Channel 4

Daytime Programme

Find it, Fix it, Flog it HCA Entertainment and Yeti Media for Channel 4

Matron, Medicine and Me: 70 Years of the NHS BBC Studios Northern Ireland for BBC One

The Question Jury Monkey Kingdom for Channel 4

Documentary Series

Exodus: Our Journey to Europe KEO Films for BBC Two

Inside Obama’s White House Brook Lapping Productions in association with Les Films d’Ici for BBC Two in co-production with Al Jazeera America and Arte France

The Murder Detectives Films of Record for Channel 4

Drama Series

Happy Valley Red Production Company for BBC One

Line of Duty 3 World Productions for BBC Two

The Durrells Sid Gentle Films/Masterpiece/BBC Worldwide for ITV

Entertainment

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway ITV Studios and Mitre Television for ITV

Strictly Come Dancing BBC Studios for BBC One

Taskmaster Avalon Television for UKTV & Dave

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, Alex Brooker & Josh Widdicombe - The Last Leg Open Mike Productions for Channel 4

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly - I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! ITV Studios for ITV

Romesh Ranganathan - Asian Provocateur: Mum’s American Dream Rumpus Media in association with Green Bee Productions for BBC Three

History

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes 1895 Films for National Geographic

Saddam goes to Hollywood Mentorn for Channel 4

The Aberfan Young Wives' Club Shiver Cymru for ITV

Live Event

Stand Up to Cancer Princess Productions for Channel 4

The Centenary of the Battle of the Somme BBC Studios for BBC One and

BBC Two

The Sound of Music Live! ITV Studios Entertainment for ITV

Mini-Series

London Spy Working Title for BBC Two

National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4

Thirteen BBC Studios in co-production with BBC America for BBC Three

Popular Factual and Features

Employable Me Optomen for BBC Two

First Dates TwentyTwenty Television for Channel 4

SAS Who Dares Wins Minnow Films for Channel 4

Presenter

Sir David Attenborough - Attenborough and The Giant Dinosaur BBC Natural History Unit and PBS for BBC One

Richard Ayoade - Travel Man 48 Hours In Vienna North One Television for Channel 4

Grayson Perry - Grayson Perry All Man Swan Films for Channel 4

RTS Channel of the Year

BBC One

BBC Three

Channel 4

Science and Natural History

First Contact: Lost Tribe of the Amazon Ronachan Films for Channel 4

The Hunt: The Hardest Challenge Silverback Films co-produced with the BBC, BBC Worldwide, BBC America, The Open University, CCTV9 and NDR Naturfilm for BBC One

The Secret Life of 4 & 5 Year Olds RDF Television for Channel 4

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe An Avalon Television production with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman for Channel 4

People Just Do Nothing Roughcut Television for BBC Three

The Windsors Noho Film and TV for Channel 4

Single Documentary

Hillsborough VeryMuchSo Productions for BBC Two

The Forgotten Children Wild Pictures for ITV

The Murder of Sadie Hartley Raw Cut TV for ITV

Single Drama

A Midsummer Night's Dream BBC Wales for BBC One

Murdered By My Father BBC Studios for BBC Three

Reg L.A. Productions for BBC One

Soap and Continuing Drama

EastEnders BBC Studios for BBC One

Emmerdale ITV Studios for ITV

Hollyoaks Lime Pictures for Channel Four

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Clare Balding - Rio Paralympics Sunset + Vine for Channel 4

Nasser Hussain Sky Sports

Osi Umenyiora - Race to Super Bowl 50, NFL This Week, The NFL Show Whisper Films for BBC Two

Sports Programme

England v Pakistan T20 International Sky Sports

The Open Sky Sports

Rio Paralympics Sunset + Vine for Channel 4

Writer - Comedy

Stefan Golaszewski - Mum Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two

Graham Linehan, Sharon Horgan, Helen Linehan, Holly Walsh - Motherland Delightful Industries and Merman for BBC Two

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three

Writer - Drama

Jed Mercurio - Line of Duty 3 World Productions for BBC Two

Jack Thorne - National Treasure The Forge for Channel 4

Sally Wainwright - Happy Valley Red Production Company for BBC One