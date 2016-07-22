The pair are reading a set of letters from the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire to the Zaporozhian Cossacks and back. They are full of threats and funny insults – the stuff of spin doctor Malcolm Tucker's sweary dreams...

[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/174643147[/embed]

Letters Live is returning for another week-long run of shows in London this autumn (you can get your hands on tickets here), running between 4th and 8th October in Freemason's Hall in Covent Garden.

The line-up is a closely guarded secret, but Capaldi and Berry aren't the only famous faces to have graced the Letters Live stage. The event has previously welcomed the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Jude Law, Olivia Colman, Oscar Isaacs, Carey Mulligan, Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry, Caitlin Moran, Jack Whitehall, Louise Brealey, Neil Gaiman, Tom Hiddleston and Simon Callow.