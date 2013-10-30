But the track most of you are after is Flagpole Sitta by American rockers Harvey Danger.

The song, taken from their 1997 debut album Where Have All the Merrymakers Gone? previously featured in teen film American Pie (during a montage of them all trying to get a girl, naturally) and parts have been used in the opening of comedian Russell Howard’s Good News. But it’s Peep Show where the song has found its home, with the lyrics "I'm not sick, but I'm not well" perfectly capturing Mark and Jeremy's borderline mental health issues.

Here’s the official music video featuring a lot of rather moody youngsters dancing.

And just to be doubly sure, here are the Peep Show opening credits, too.

