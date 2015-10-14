But there is good news at hand.

Channel 4 has just signed a script development deal with Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb, and one of the comedy's writing contributors Simon Blackwell, for a new show called Back.

So the gang will all (hopefully) be back. On C4. Literally.

Details of Back remain sketchy to the point of non existence but one source confirmed that “C4 is pleased with the idea”.

“We can’t say too much. It’s very much work in progress and there are quite a few possible ways the story could go but we have high hopes for it.”