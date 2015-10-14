Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb are coming Back for a new Channel 4 comedy
As the final series of Peep Show approaches, Mitchell and Webb are preparing a new project with writer Simon Blackwell
Peep Show is to air its final – ninth – series later this winter, which is sad news for the legions of fans who have watched the travails of Jez and Mark since the cringe-inducing comedy began in 2003.
And the fans aren't the only ones feeling the loss. RadioTimes.com understands that there were tears on set when filming finished recently – with many overcome by the emotion of saying goodbye to a brilliant series.
But there is good news at hand.
Channel 4 has just signed a script development deal with Peep Show stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb, and one of the comedy's writing contributors Simon Blackwell, for a new show called Back.
So the gang will all (hopefully) be back. On C4. Literally.
Details of Back remain sketchy to the point of non existence but one source confirmed that “C4 is pleased with the idea”.
“We can’t say too much. It’s very much work in progress and there are quite a few possible ways the story could go but we have high hopes for it.”