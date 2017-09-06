The original series, which saw Mitchell and his comedy partner Robert Webb play two dysfunctional friends who share a flat in Croydon, ran for twelve years until 2015.

“When it ended, [writers] Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and Rob [Webb] and I agreed that we would be up for doing a return to those characters in 10 or more years time”, Mitchell told NME.

He added, though, that it would be a “different show” with a “different name”.

Mitchell said he thought that Bain and Armstrong “would be interested to write those characters again, but basically at the other end of their lives when they’re 50 odd or even older”.

Webb is also keen to revisit Peep Show, but admitted it would never be quite the same. “In its perfect form, it is over,” he said. “I know that all four of us have said that we’re keeping the door on the latch for a return when Mark and Jeremy are much older, and I mean seriously older, otherwise it’s just a tired reboot.”

It’s not the first time Mitchell has expressed an interest in a pensioner version of Peep Show, telling RadioTimes.com in 2015 that they might do a “Whatever Happened to Mark and Jeremy series”.

For now, you can see Mitchell and Webb in their new Channel 4 comedy, Back, beginning on Wednesday 6th September at 10pm.