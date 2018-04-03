A new magazine photoshoot for Radio Times features Merton and Hislop in bed together in homage to Morecambe and Wise. In another shot, Private Eye editor Hislop poses as a newspaper vendor, with Merton as his customer in a pinstripe suit and bowler hat.

On the suggestion that they should team up for a sketch show, Merton said: "I think that’s something that we probably could do, because of the relationship between me and Ian, and the fact we’re very different.

"We’re physically different, educationally different, and that’s what a lot of double acts have. I was dressed in the bowler, Ian was doing his best at a working-class accent."

"It’s terribly good," confirmed Hislop.

"Circa Kind Hearts and Coronets," Merton continued. "'Cor blimey, guv’nor.'

"So, yes, maybe we will do something one day. The chemistry is certainly there. Maybe a Comic Relief thing, or a Christmas one-off…"

