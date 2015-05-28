Despite Litt's best efforts to convince the musician to play Emily's father, it wasn't to be. "I went through his manager and gave him all the details," she recalls. "One day someone in the office brought me a faxed letter from Paul himself!

"He thanked me for my interest and said how flattered he was, but it was a very busy time for him." It's a shame, we'd have loved to see McCartney tell Elliott Gould he "could kill you with my thumb".

Instead Conti was joined by Jennifer Saunders to play Stephen and Andrea Waltham – the parents of Emily (Helen Baxendale) whose marriage to Ross was brief after he accidentally said Rachel's name at the altar.

The two-episode arc saw all the Friends except pregnant Phoebe make the trip to the British capital for the nuptials and featured a series of cameos from the likes of Hugh Laurie, Richard Branson and Sarah Ferguson.