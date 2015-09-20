It’s not known if Hudson will reprise the role of Winston, but both Aykroyd and Murrays’ cameos are known to be new characters, so it’s unlikely.

It’s welcome news, as Hudson is a vital but often overlooked and underestimated part of the original. However, he has not always been so keen on the idea of the female reboot. “I heard it was going to be a total reboot, and that it would have nothing to do with the other two movies," he told the Daily Telegraph last year. "If it has nothing to do with the other two movies, and it's all female, then why are you calling it Ghostbusters?

“I love females. I hope that if they go that way at least they'll be funny, and if they're not funny at least hopefully it'll be sexy. I love the idea of including women, I think that's great. But all-female I think would be a bad idea. I don't think the fans want to see that.”

However, he soon changed his mind, saying in January: “"Four fiercely funny, foxy, females busting ghosts ... phenomenal!"

He certainly seems to be having a good time on set with Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Well you know, there’s nothing like busting to make you feel good.

The new Ghostbusters will be released on July 22nd 2016