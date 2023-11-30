Obliterated cast - Meet the characters in Netflix comedy
Netflix comedy Obliterated, which is the brainchild of Cobra Kai's Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, revolves around an elite team comprised of the best and brightest from various branches of the US military.
They are ordered to stop a catastrophic terrorist attack in Las Vegas, and in the first episode, they appear to wrap up their mission, celebrating with a night of wild partying.
But little do they know they've been outsmarted by their enemies, with the deadly nuke still out there.
Can the team, who are all either drunk or high, race against the clock to save the day?
The extensive cast boasts some well-known faces, plus a few you might not be familiar with. Read on for more information.
Obliterated cast
- Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters
- Nick Zano as Chad McKnight
- Terrence Terrell as Trunk
- Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez
- Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner
- Eugene Kim as Paul Yung
- C Thomas Howell as Haggerty
- Alyson Gorske as Lana
- Carl Lumbly as Langdon
- David Costabile as Maddox
- Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov
- Ivan G'Vera as Vlad
- Tobias Jelinek as Ehren
- Lindsey Kraft as Yani
- Minnie Mills as Jen
- Virginia Madsen as Marge
- Lori Petty as Crazy Susan
- Clive Standen as Liam
- Keston John as Mr Dugan
Read on for information about the characters and where you've seen them before.
Main cast
Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters
Who is Ava Winters? A CIA agent and the leader of the elite team charged with retrieving the nuke and saving Las Vegas. Winters is very good at her job, but finds it difficult to switch off, unlike the rest of her team.
Where have I seen Shelley Hennig before? She's best known for US soap Days of Our Lives and supernatural drama Teen Wolf. You might also Hennig from The CW's The Secret Circle and Netflix's The Woman in the House.
Nick Zano as Chad McKnight
Who is Chad McKnight? A Navy SEAL team leader and a ladies' man whose hobbies include walking around shirtless and chanting "USA". He is secretly in love with Winters.
Where have I seen Nick Zano before? You might know him from superhero drama Legends of Tomorrow, sitcom What I Like About You and Final Destination 4.
Terrence Terrell as Trunk
Who is Trunk? A Navy SEAL who is hiding a big secret from his best friend McKnight, which leads to tension between the pair.
Where have I seen Terrence Terrell before? His CV includes sitcom B Positive, award-winning web series Giants and US comedy Bigger.
Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez
Who is Angela Gomez? A Marine sniper. Gomez, who is gay, is considered "one of the guys" by McKnight and Trunk.
Where have I seen Paola Lázaro before? Most viewers will know her from post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead.
Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner
Who is Lana Lerner? An NSA agent, also known as "tech girl". She has a monumental crush on McKnight.
Where have I seen Kimi Rutledge before? She has mostly appeared in short films, and she also popped up in a single episode of comedy Shrill.
Eugene Kim as Paul Yung
Who is Paul Yung? An Air Force pilot. When he learns his teenage daughter is also in Las Vegas, he becomes distracted.
Where have I seen Eugene Kim before? He's had very minor roles in the Magnum PI and The Lincoln Lawyer reboots, and police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others.
C Thomas Howell as Haggerty
Who is Haggerty? The best explosives technician in the business. He takes an unconventional approach to his work.
Where have I seen C Thomas Howell before? He's best known for The Hitcher, The Outsiders, Grandview, USA and Red Dawn, among others.
Alyson Gorske as Lana
Who is Lana? Winters and McKnight find her handcuffed to a bed when they raid a hotel room in search of arms dealer Ivan Koslov. She unexpectedly becomes part of their team.
Where have I seen Alyson Gorske before? She had a minor role in Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking.
Recurring Cast
- Carl Lumbly (Cagney & Lacey) as Langdon - CIA director. The team report to Langdon
- David Costabile (Breaking Bad) as Maddox - a black market operative who is a "worthy adversary for our heroes"
- Costa Ronin (The Americans) as Ivan Koslov - an arms dealer
- Ivan G'Vera (Days of Our Lives) as Vlad - he works for Koslov
- Tobias Jelinek (Hocus Pocus) as Ehren - he works for Maddox
- Kellee Stewart (Chicago Med) as Sharonda - she befriends Lana
- Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie) as Yani - a lounge singer
- Minnie Mills (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Jen - Paul's daughter
Guest stars
- Virginia Madsen (Candyman) as Marge
- Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Susan
- Clive Standen (Vikings) as Liam
- Keston John (In the Dark) as Mr Dugan
