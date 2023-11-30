But little do they know they've been outsmarted by their enemies, with the deadly nuke still out there.

Obliterated cast

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight

Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

C Thomas Howell as Haggerty

Alyson Gorske as Lana

Carl Lumbly as Langdon

David Costabile as Maddox

Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov

Ivan G'Vera as Vlad

Tobias Jelinek as Ehren

Lindsey Kraft as Yani

Minnie Mills as Jen

Virginia Madsen as Marge

Lori Petty as Crazy Susan

Clive Standen as Liam

Keston John as Mr Dugan

Main cast

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters. Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Who is Ava Winters? A CIA agent and the leader of the elite team charged with retrieving the nuke and saving Las Vegas. Winters is very good at her job, but finds it difficult to switch off, unlike the rest of her team.

Where have I seen Shelley Hennig before? She's best known for US soap Days of Our Lives and supernatural drama Teen Wolf. You might also Hennig from The CW's The Secret Circle and Netflix's The Woman in the House.

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight. Netflix

Who is Chad McKnight? A Navy SEAL team leader and a ladies' man whose hobbies include walking around shirtless and chanting "USA". He is secretly in love with Winters.

Where have I seen Nick Zano before? You might know him from superhero drama Legends of Tomorrow, sitcom What I Like About You and Final Destination 4.

Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Terrence Terrell as Trunk. Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2023

Who is Trunk? A Navy SEAL who is hiding a big secret from his best friend McKnight, which leads to tension between the pair.

Where have I seen Terrence Terrell before? His CV includes sitcom B Positive, award-winning web series Giants and US comedy Bigger.

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez

Obliterated. Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez. Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Who is Angela Gomez? A Marine sniper. Gomez, who is gay, is considered "one of the guys" by McKnight and Trunk.

Where have I seen Paola Lázaro before? Most viewers will know her from post-apocalyptic drama The Walking Dead.

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner. Ursula Coyote/Netflix © 2023

Who is Lana Lerner? An NSA agent, also known as "tech girl". She has a monumental crush on McKnight.

Where have I seen Kimi Rutledge before? She has mostly appeared in short films, and she also popped up in a single episode of comedy Shrill.

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung. Netflix

Who is Paul Yung? An Air Force pilot. When he learns his teenage daughter is also in Las Vegas, he becomes distracted.

Where have I seen Eugene Kim before? He's had very minor roles in the Magnum PI and The Lincoln Lawyer reboots, and police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among others.

C Thomas Howell as Haggerty

C Thomas Howell as Haggerty. Lewis Jacobs/Netflix

Who is Haggerty? The best explosives technician in the business. He takes an unconventional approach to his work.

Where have I seen C Thomas Howell before? He's best known for The Hitcher, The Outsiders, Grandview, USA and Red Dawn, among others.

Alyson Gorske as Lana

Alyson Gorske as Lana. Netflix

Who is Lana? Winters and McKnight find her handcuffed to a bed when they raid a hotel room in search of arms dealer Ivan Koslov. She unexpectedly becomes part of their team.

Where have I seen Alyson Gorske before? She had a minor role in Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking.

Recurring Cast

Carl Lumbly (Cagney & Lacey) as Langdon - CIA director. The team report to Langdon

David Costabile (Breaking Bad) as Maddox - a black market operative who is a "worthy adversary for our heroes"

Costa Ronin (The Americans) as Ivan Koslov - an arms dealer

Ivan G'Vera (Days of Our Lives) as Vlad - he works for Koslov

Tobias Jelinek (Hocus Pocus) as Ehren - he works for Maddox

Kellee Stewart (Chicago Med) as Sharonda - she befriends Lana

Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie) as Yani - a lounge singer

Minnie Mills (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Jen - Paul's daughter

Guest stars

Virginia Madsen (Candyman) as Marge

Lori Petty (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Susan

Clive Standen (Vikings) as Liam

Keston John (In the Dark) as Mr Dugan

Obliterated is available to stream now on Netflix.

