Is Netflix's Obliterated returning for season 2?
What's next for the USA's finest?
Netflix comedy Obliterated made quite the splash when it first arrived on the streamer, with a number of critics labelling it the worst show of the year.
But that hasn't stopped it from securing a spot in the platform's weekly top 10 ranking here in the UK, which certainly won't harm its chances of being recommissioned.
What's the status on Obliterated season 2? Here's everything you need to know.
Has Obliterated been renewed for season 2?
Netflix has yet to comment on the future of the show.
Watch this space for updates.
Obliterated season 2 potential release date: When could it air?
If more episodes are on their way, we wouldn't expect them to land until mid-late 2024 at least. But that's just an educated guess.
Obliterated season 2 potential cast: Who could return?
If it does get the green light, we'd expect the central crew to return after they all miraculously survived the events of season 1, so that's:
- Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters
- Nick Zano as Chad McKnight
- Terrence Terrell as Trunk
- Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez
- Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner
- Eugene Kim as Paul Yung
- C Thomas Howell as Haggerty
And there's also an opportunity for plenty of new friends and foes to enter the picture.
Obliterated season 2 potential plot: What could happen?
"If there's a demand for it, we're certainly going to be looking for that next party city where our team could get into mischief and have another adventure," co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Inverse, with fellow creator Hayden Schlossberg teasing "Ibiza, Miami, Rio [or] Cabo" as possible locations.
Josh Heald added: "We're open-minded to being flown around in a five-star kind of way."
Viewers will also be keen to find out if Winters and McKnight are cut out for the long haul after their feelings for one another crystallised.
Is there an Obliterated season 2 trailer?
First up, we need that all-important renewal. Once we know that, you can expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.
Netflix might also release a short teaser prior to that.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Obliterated is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.