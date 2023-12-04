What's the status on Obliterated season 2? Here's everything you need to know.

Has Obliterated been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has yet to comment on the future of the show.

Watch this space for updates.

If more episodes are on their way, we wouldn't expect them to land until mid-late 2024 at least. But that's just an educated guess.

Obliterated season 2 potential cast: Who could return?

Obliterated. Ursula Coyote/Netflix

If it does get the green light, we'd expect the central crew to return after they all miraculously survived the events of season 1, so that's:

Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters

Nick Zano as Chad McKnight

Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

C Thomas Howell as Haggerty

And there's also an opportunity for plenty of new friends and foes to enter the picture.

Obliterated season 2 potential plot: What could happen?

"If there's a demand for it, we're certainly going to be looking for that next party city where our team could get into mischief and have another adventure," co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Inverse, with fellow creator Hayden Schlossberg teasing "Ibiza, Miami, Rio [or] Cabo" as possible locations.

Josh Heald added: "We're open-minded to being flown around in a five-star kind of way."

Viewers will also be keen to find out if Winters and McKnight are cut out for the long haul after their feelings for one another crystallised.

Is there an Obliterated season 2 trailer?

First up, we need that all-important renewal. Once we know that, you can expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

Netflix might also release a short teaser prior to that.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Obliterated is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.