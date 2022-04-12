The Great British Bake Off presenter will play the legendary highwayman in the series, with Breeders ' Ben Palmer signed up to direct.

Noel Fielding is set to star as Dick Turpin in a brand new adventure comedy for Apple TV+ , the streamer has announced.

Real-life figure Dick Turpin was an English highwayman who is best known for leading a life of crime before being executed in 1739 for horse theft.

Noel Fielding in the upcoming untitled Apple TV+ comedy Apple TV+

"In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair," the streamer teases.

"Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity – and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General."

Written by The Job Lot's Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis, the currently untitled series will also credit Noel Fielding and League of Gentleman's Jeremy Dyson as script consultants.

This upcoming project will mark Fielding's first on-screen acting performance since 2018's Urban Myths, with the comedian focusing on hosting gigs and voice roles for the past few years.

Fielding currently presents The Great British Bake Off alongside Matt Lucas and is a team captain on Sky Max's Never Mind the Buzzcocks, while recently he has featured in animated shows and films such as Close Enough, Twelve Forever, Disenchantment and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

You can sign up to Apple TV+ for £4.99 a month in the UK. For more, check out our dedicated Apple TV+ page or our full TV Guide.