It'll be a one-hour crossover, which will see the New Girl gang travel to Nine-Nine turf, potentially as part of Winston's fledgling career in the police force.

"The crossover episode has historically been the artistic high point of any show that has dared to attempt it,” said Elizabeth Meriwether, creator and executive producer of New Girl. “Maybe you remember Blackout Thursday on NBC, or even further back the infamous Alf/Gilligan’s Island crossover of the late 1980s.

"New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will proudly and humbly go where few shows have gone since the 1990s. We know we have big shoes to fill, and we look forward to disappointing everyone. There’s a 50% chance Alf will also be in both episodes. But there’s also a 50% chance that is a lie."

"Stay tuned for our two casts to do a soulful R&B number on Empire, co-anchor the FOX 10 O’Clock News and connect for a touchdown on NFL Sunda," added Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor. "But in all seriousness, we’re all huge fans of New Girl here at the Nine-Nine, and we’re excited to see our characters interact and to work with their incredible writers and producers. And also to see what their craft services are like, compared to ours."

New Girl returns for a sixth season on September 20th in the US, with season four of Brooklyn Nine-Nine starting on the same day.